Clara M. Lindhorst | Obituary

Clara “Clarissa” Mabel Lindhorst, 91, of Waterloo, died Dec. 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville. She was born September 24, 1928, in Rolla, Mo., daughter of the late Alfred and Julia (nee Lee) Breeding.

She was married to the late Clarence J. Lindhorst. They were married in March, 1951, in Columbia. He had passed away Jan. 3, 2001.

Clara, along with her husband Clarence, were long-time farmers in Monroe County. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, furniture restoration and showing her custom red pickup truck, winning several trophies. She was a member of Street Sensation Auto Club and St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Surviving are her sons, Harry A. (Sarah Rice) Roberts of Columbia and Clarence (Trudy Schauster) Lindhorst Jr. of Dupo; daughter, Linda (Lee) Birkner of Waterloo; daughter-in-law Sharon Roberts of Paris Tenn.; grandchildren Harold Aubuschon, Yvonne Jontry, Tanya O’Brien, Anthony Lindhorst, Eric Birkner and Christopher Birkner; great-grandchildren Elizabeth O’Brien, John O’Brien, Elijah Jontry, Clarissa Jontry, Haley Birkner, Aidan Birkner, Avery Birkner, Owen Birkner and Luke Birkner; sister Doris Hurt of Oakville, Mo.; sister-in-law Ann Haas of Belleville, along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her son Larry Roberts; brothers Silas, Earl, Raymond, Alfred, Howard and Paul Breeding; sisters Pauline Moore, Ruth Dooley and Cinderilla Schafer.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will follow visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Keith McDevitt officiating.

Interment will follow in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Vitas Hospice Care, 8 Executive Drive, Fairview Heights.