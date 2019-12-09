Ronald A. Langhans | Obituary

Ronald Arthur Langhans, 83, of Indianapolis, and formerly of Columbia, died Dec. 4, 2019. He was born May 20, 1936, in Belleville, son of the late Oliver H. and Louise C. (nee Schmidt) Langhans. He was married to the late Shirley (nee Stumpf) Langhans. Shirley passed away April 28, 2018.

Ron graduated from Columbia High School in 1954, and St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Stumpf in 1960. Ron also opened Ron’s Pharmacy on Main Street in Columbia in that same year. He loved his community, school, and church, volunteering often and serving many roles. Ron was a member of the Columbia School Board for over 20 years, instrumental in founding the Columbia Convalescent Center, Columbia Strassenfest, and the Columbia Fourth of July fireworks at the American Legion Park. Other accomplishments include becoming an Eagle Scout in 1949, longtime tireless efforts with the Columbia Booster Club, charter member of the Columbia Quarterback Club, facilitated the construction of the multi-purpose field and baseball field for Columbia High School in 2007, was one of the founders of the Columbia National Bank, member of the St. Paul UCC consistory and cemetery board chairman, Columbia Police Commissioner, founder of City Progress, which held debates for elected positions, and initiated the Main Street Christmas and Halloween decorating. Needless to say, Ron loved his community.

Surviving are his daughter Kendra (David Weidmayer) Langhans of Indianapolis; sister, Mary (Paul) Hillestad of Columbia; brother-in-law Glenn Stechmesser of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sister Judy Stechmesser.

Visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Memorial services will be held following the visitation at 2:30 p.m., Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

A celebration of Ron’s life will also be held 5:30-7:30 p.m Dec. 17 at the Columbia Turner Hall. All are welcome. Suggested attire for the celebration of life is blue and white.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Columbia Unit #4 School District Foundation, 5 Veteran’s Parkway, Columbia or St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia.