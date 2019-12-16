Janice S. Crawford | Obituary

Janice S. Crawford (nee Joslin), 66, of Columbia died Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born Aug. 15, 1953, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Carl Norman and Florence Gertrude (nee Mooney) Joslin.

Janice was a member of Human Support Services (board member and past president), Rotary Club – Columbia (past president), House of Neighborly Service (board president), YMCA of Monroe County (board member and past president), Columbia Chamber of Commerce, CROWN member, and a retired Special Education Teacher – Waterloo School District (37 years).

She is survived by her husband Gary L. Crawford; sister Sheri (David) Markham; nephews and nieces David Markham, Michael (I-Fei) Markham, Daniel (Tiffany) Hallows, Randy Kirsch, Kim Kirsch and David (Megan) Kirsch.

She is preceded in death by brother Carl Joslin Jr.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Dec. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday at Life Community Church.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at Life Community Church in Columbia, Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating.

Interment will be at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Human Support Services or House of Neighborly Service.