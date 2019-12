Urban R. Wittenauer | Obituary

Urban R. Wittenauer, 90, of Red Bud, died Dec. 15, 2019, in Waterloo. He was born March 31, 1929, in Hecker, son of the late Harry and Flora (nee Klein) Wittenauer.

Urban was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church – Hecker, Holy Name Society, Red Bud VFW #6632, and Waterloo VFW #6504.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Wittenauer (nee Monroe); children Linda (Bill) Wood, Karen (Kris) Iglehart, Mary Lou Wittenauer, Connie (Bruce) Snyder and David (Cathy) Wittenauer; grandchildren Jennifer (Frank) Blackmon, Ashley (Sean) Guenther, Jesse Rehmer, Jenna Rehmer, Tyler (Erika) Nevois, Erica Nevois, Jade Snyder, Andrew Wittenauer and Erin Wittenauer; great-grandchildren Logan Blackmon, Taylor Blackmon, Pierce Blackmon, Cael Guenther and Garren Guenther; special friend Lewis Schuchardt; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by brothers Henry Wittenauer, Mark Wittenauer and Norbert Wittenauer; sisters Margaret Neff, Leona Englerth and Rita Wittenauer.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of service Dec. 20 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Dec. 20 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker, Father Von Deeke officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Heart Association or St. Augustine Catholic Church – Hecker.