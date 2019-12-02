Erwin W. Liefer | Obituary

Erwin W. “Erv” Liefer, 94, of Waterloo, died Nov. 28, 2019, in Waterloo. He was born April 19, 1925, in Evansville, Ill.

Erwin was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo; former owner of Liefer’s Garage and Towing Service, which was his passion; member of Waterloo Optimists; mechanic instructor at SWIC, and a member and instructor with Automotive Trade Assn.

He is survived by his daughters Betty Lou (William) Schimpf and Candace “Candy” (Randy) Bise; grandchildren Ryan (Kristi) Schilling, Chrystal (Chris) Luck, Nathan (Jennifer) Bise, and Tiffany Bise; 6 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Darlene Bicklein and Fern and Gilbert Goedelmann; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Lorine M. “Cookie” Liefer (nee Wolter); parents ; sister and brother in childhood.

Visitation was Dec. 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home and Dec. 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

A funeral service was Dec. 2 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment followed at Waterloo Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Church Tuck Pointing Fund.