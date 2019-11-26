Lesko-Gyore | Wedding

Miss Jennifer Lesko of and Jacob Gyore were united in marriage Sept. 14, 2019 by Fr. Carl Scherrer at the SIUC Newman Center in Carbondale. A reception was held at Great Boars of Fire Lodge in Cobden.

The bride is the daughter of Alan and Julie Lesko of Columbia. The bridegroom is the son of Kevin and Lois Gyore of Waterloo.

The bride is a 2009 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and earned a bachelors degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Masters from Purdue University. She is currently employed as a district forester with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The groom is a 2009 graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and earned a bachelors degree from the University of Illinois and a Masters from the University of Iowa. He is currently a grant administrator with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The Matron of Honor was Maria Hogrefe, sister of bride. Robyn Dexter, Erin Dexter, Stephanie Metter, Katy Gyore and Anna Young and Morgan Walder. The best men were Cole Blechle and Andrew Kaiser, friends of groom. Groomsmen were Travis Constantine, Ben Constantine, Michael Lesko, Marty Kovarik and Will Gregorich.

Flower girls were Emma Rothermich, cousin of the bride and Johanna Cook, cousin of the groom.

Ushers were Matt Helm and Nate Pelate.

The couple honeymooned in Alaska and will reside in Tunnel Hill.