Mohl-Nolan | Wedding

Miss Katlyn Jane Mohl and Ryan Patrick Nolan were united in marriage Sept. 21, 2019 by Pastor David Poole at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown. The bride was given in marriage by her father. Reception was held at Andre’s in South County.

The bride is the daughter of Ronald and LaRita Mohl of Fults. The bridegroom is the son of James and Linda Nolan of Troy.

The bride is a 2013 graduate of Waterloo High School and a 2017 graduate of McKendree University with a Bachelors in the Arts of History and currently employed with Rimco, Inc. in St. Louis. The groom is a 2007 graduate of Edwardsville High School. He graduated from Southwestern Illinois College with an associates degree in construction management. He is currently employed with LDC Homes, Inc. in Edwardsville.

The maid of honor was Mariah Roland, cousin of the bride. Bridesmaids were Kristen Nolan and Jordan Krouse.

The best man was Jacob Nolan, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Trey Garrison and Nick Falconey.

Ushers were David Krouse and Travis Branson.

The couple honeymooned in Maui, Hawaii.