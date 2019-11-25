Norman W. Lange, 78, of Waterloo, died Nov. 22, 2019, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 6, 1940, in Waterloo, son of the late Adolph and Leona (nee Lieb) Lange.

He is survived by his wife Jane Lange; children Mark Lange (Joanna Vogt), Jeff (Cindy) Lange, Kate (Ron) Spielman, and Robert Haudrich (Bonnie Ries); grandchildren Luke Lange, Megan and Mariah Lange, Deanna, Mike, and Chad Aubuchon, Taylor and Bryce O’Connor, and Tyler and Alec Spielman.

Norman was preceded in death by daughter Leica Lange and brother Lee Roy Lange.

Memorial visitation is 4 p.m. until time of service Nov. 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Association.