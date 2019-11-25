Jean M. Hayden

Jean Marie Hayden, 74, formerly of Lebanon, Mo. and Columbia, died Nov. 4, 2019 at Morning Star at Bear Creek in Colorado Springs, Colo. She was born Jan. 9, 1945 in St. Louis to the late Earl and Mary Jane (nee Ruby) Eschmann.

Jean graduated from Columbia High School in 1963 and was a homemaker.

Jean is survived by her daughter Michele (Stan) Dobnikar of Divide, Colo., son Matt (fiancé, Vera Stockmann) Hayden of Imperial, Mo. and grandson Hayden Dobnikar; siblings Janet Schaffer of Summerfield, Fla., Jill (James) Harres of Columbia and Earl (Rhonda) Eschmann of Arnold, Mo.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Curt Hayden.

There will be no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests, with gratitude, that memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.