Virginia E. Schwarze | Obituary

Virginia E. Schwarze (nee Kettler), 88, of Valmeyer, died Nov. 20, 2019, in St. Louis. She was born Feb. 26, 1931, in Columbia, daughter of the late Albert H. & Clara I. (nee Schmidt) Kettler.

Virginia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was an avid Cardinal fan.

She was a member of St. John UCC – Maeystown, Maeystown Women’s Fellowship, and past member of Monroe County Home Extension.

She is survived by her children Larry (Amy) Schwarze, Linda (Skip) Jenkins, Lyle (Zoe Ann) Schwarze, Lloyd (Margaret) Schwarze, Laurie (Mike) Brown, Lenny (Karen) Schwarze, and Lisa Schwarze; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sister Marlene Rusteberg; sisters-in-law Gloria Kettler and Elveria Miller; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur F. “Whip” Schwarze (married April 29, 1951); brothers Wilbert and Robert Kettler; sisters Esther Kettler and Darlene Dumstorff;

Visitation 2-8 p.m. Nov. 24 and 8 -9:45 a.m. Nov. 25 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Nov. 25 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Shriner’s Hospital or St. Johns Cemetery – Maeystown.