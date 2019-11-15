John J. Bertram | Obituary

John J. Bertram, 42, of Valmeyer, died Nov. 15, 2019, in Valmeyer. He was born June 22, 1977, in Red Bud.

He is survived by his father Mark L. (Teri) Bertam Sr.; children Sarah Bertram, Emily Bertram, Grace Bertram and Kaleigh Mindrup; brother Mark L. (Andrea) Bertram Jr.; sister Faith Ann Bertram; niece Lizzy Shrewsbury; nephew Anthony Bertram; aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends.

John is preceded in death by his mother Beth Ann “Dee Dee” Bertram (nee Ewing).

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Nov. 19 and 9 a.m. until time of service Nov. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Nov. 20at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Quernheim Funeral Home.