Walter E. Rich Jr. | Obituary

Walter E. Rich Jr., 70, of Waterloo, died April 20, 2022, in St. Louis. He was born July 5, 1951, in St. Louis.

He is survived by his wife Pam Rich (nee Schatte); children Walter Rich III and Matthew (Elizabeth) Rich; grandchildren Payge (Jon) Kirkover, Nick Ulmer and Zoe Rich; and great-grandchild Mia Kirkover.

Walter is preceded in death by his parents Walter E. and Shirley (nee Manihan) Rich Sr.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. April 28 and 11 a.m. until time of service April 29.

The funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Multiple Sclerosis Society.