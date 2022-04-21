Robert S. Scheibe | Obituary

Robert S. Scheibe, 88, of Valmeyer, died April 21, 2022, in Valmeyer. He was born Aug. 21, 1933, in Valmeyer.

He graduated Valmeyer High School, served in the U.S. Army; worked as a truck driver and farmer, was a trustee for Valmeyer Fire Department and was a Monroe County Road Commissioner.

He is survived by his wife Karlene Scheibe; children Tammy (Rick) Crossin and Randy (Robin) Scheibe; grandchildren Rick Allen (Amee) Crossin, Justin (Savahna) Scheibe, Aaron (Mary Scheibe) and Kristin (Mark) Andres; great-grandchildren Nicholas, Leighton, Kendall, Esden, Faye, Walter, Levi, Tucker and Macy; sister Twila Hoffmann; brother-in-law Bill (Barb) Ruby; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Walter G. and Hilda B. (nee Offermann) Scheibe; in-laws Hugo and Ethel Ruby;  and brother-in-law Cletus Hoffmann.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. April 22 and 9 AM until time of service April 23 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.

