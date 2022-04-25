Lisa K. Garcia | Obituary

Lisa Kaye (Pilcher) Garcia, 60, of Columbia, died April 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born April 2, 1962, in Marion, Ohio to Basil and Anita (Willis) Pilcher.

Lisa was a long time member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Lemay, Mo. She loved gardening, her puppies, home improvement projects, music, the St. Louis Blues and Cardinals, softball, sitting on the patio with her dogs, but most of all she loved her family. Lisa was selfless, honest, loving, and a caring woman. The example she set as a mother and a wife, her wit and feistiness, the love she had for her family, friends and puppies, and the home she made for her family is the legacy that she will be long known for.

Surviving are her husband Robert “Bob” Garcia of Columbia; daughter Rachel Garcia; brother Jerry (Deena) Pilcher; brother-in-law, Keith (Libby) Garcia; along with numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Basil Pilcher, mother Anita (Willis) Pilcher and brother Brent Pilcher.

Visitation will be May 7 from 10-11 a.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 765 Lemay Ferry Rd., St. Louis.

A memorial services will follow visitation at the church.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Siteman Cancer Center – Washington University; and/or the American Cancer Society, Maryville.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.