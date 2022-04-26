Darline A. Loerch | Obituary

Darline A. Loerch (nee Offermann), 82, of Waterloo, died April 26, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Ivy Landing.

She is survived by her sister Carol Esker; brother David (Linda) Offermann; brother-in-law Tom Barbeau; sister-in-law Phylis Offermann; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Darline is preceded in death by her husband Earl A. Loerch; parents George and Bertha Offermann (nee Roy); sister Patricia Barbeau; brothers Stanley Offermann and Roy (Virginia) Offermann.

Visitation is 9-10:15 a.m. May 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Helping Strays of Monroe County; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.