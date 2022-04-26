Terri A. Timmermann | Obituary

Terri Ann (nee Uebel) Timmermann, 62, of St. Louis, die April 23, 2022.

She was born April 30, 1959, in St. Louis, to Shirley Uebel (nee Stevens) and Leo Uebel.

Terri married Kevin Timmermann in 1983. Terri and Kevin went on to have three children; Nick (Emilie) Timmermann, Rachel (Derek) Briesacher, and Brian Timmermann. She was also “Nana” to her grandchildren on earth, Leo and Ada Briesacher, and granddaughter in heaven, Mary Ellen Josephine Briesacher.

One of Terri’s loves was being near and caring for animals. Anyone who knew Terri also knew the flock of animals that closely followed her. She was a therapeutic riding instructor at her very own Heartland Farm.

Terri was grounded in her Christian faith and attended church weekly, even while undergoing cancer treatment. She was loved by all, and had a heart as big as her personality. She will be missed fiercely, and remembered fondly.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. April 29 at Redeemer Evangelical Church, St. Louis.

A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., and there will be a luncheon to follow.

Parking is available across Kingshighway at Bank of America.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Terri’s name to P.A.T.H., International (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship). If flowers are to be sent, please deliver to 9149 Pardee Spur, St. Louis, by this Thursday evening. They will be transported to the service by family.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.