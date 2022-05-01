Jeanette R. Jung | Obituary

Jeanette R. “Jenny” Jung (nee Boehne), 85, of Waterloo, died April 29, 2022, in St. Louis. She was born Jan, 5, 1937, in Wartburg.

Jenny attended Holy Cross Lutheran Grade School for eight years, graduating in May 1950, and then attended Waterloo High School, where she graduated in 1954. She was a member of Holy Cross Church in Wartburg until she moved to Waterloo in 1956 and transferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she remained a member for many years. During those years, Jenny held various offices including Board of Stewardship, Financial Secretary, and Board of Evangelism. She was also a dedicated member of the choir for 50 years. In her career, she worked at various insurance companies and retired in 1996.

She is survived by sister Ardelle Hodgson; sister-in-law Marilyn Boehne, brother-in-law Carl Nobbe; nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond W. Jung; parents Oswald and Edna (nee Schneider) Boehne; sisters Laverne L. Kohlmeier and Carol L. Nobbe; brother Russell Boehne; and brothers-in-law Frank Hodgson and Fremond Kohlmeier.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 2 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9 a.m. until time of service May 3 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. May 3 at the church with Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Debt Fund; or Lutheran Hour Ministries.