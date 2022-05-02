Mary K. Krebel | Obituary

Mary K. Krebel (nee Winn), 98, of Columbia, died April 27, 2022, in Waterloo. She was born April 27, 1924, in Monroe, La.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church – Columbia, Columbia American Legion Auxiliary and Columbia Women’s Club.

She is survived by her children Stephen (JoAnn) Krebel, James D. (Brenda) Krebel and Ellen K. (Mark) Dehn; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband Herbert W. Krebel; daughter Joan Mueller; and grandsons Patrick and Joseph Krebel.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of Mass May 6 at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. May 6 at the church with Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating

Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis at a later date

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Immaculate Conception Education Fund.