James E. Marlen | Obituary

James E. Marlen, 78, of Millstadt, formerly of Dupo, born April 7, 1944, in Belleville, died April 27, 2022, at the Freeburg Care Center.

James was a member of First Baptist Church in Dupo and was an extraordinary duck hunter, Illinois state champion duck caller, a member of both Mississippi Valley Duck Hunters Association and Delta Waterfowl and loved collecting Native American relics.

Surviving are his wife, Joann Marlen (nee Rizzie), sons Matthew (Tammie) Marlen of O’Fallon and Nate Marlen of Freeburg; a brother Roger Marlen of Columbia; sister, Cindy (Wayne) Gasper of Scottsdale, Ariz.; along with three grandchildren. Jim was a dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many, including his hunting buddies and the very close friendships that he made while running River King Oil Company around Waterloo.

He was preceded in death by his parents Eddie Grover Marlen and June Burke Marlen and grandparents Babe and Pop Marlen, who were the best grandparents and instilled in him the notions of honesty and integrity.

Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. May 7 at First Baptist Church in Dupo.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Roger Reid officiating.

Burial will be in Palmier Cemetery, Columbia.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.