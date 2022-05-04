Marilee K. Johnson | Obituary

Marilee K. Johnson (nee Haller), 93, of Columbia, died May 2, 2022, in Red Bud. She was born Nov. 30, 1928, in Columbia.

She is survived by her son Jody L. (Denise) Johnson; grandchildren Leif (Lisa) Johnson, Erica (Justin) Garleb and Andreas (Sloane) Johnson; and great-grandchildren Nolan and Leo Garleb.

Marilee is preceded in death by her husband James Einar Johnson; son Eric R. Johnson; parents Robert A. and Louise (nee Stump) Haller; and daughter-in-law Debra Johnson.

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays of Monroe County.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home.