Virus puts county at standstill

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise nationwide, but there have been no confirmed cases in Monroe County as of yet.

Still, life has largely come to a standstill as the federal government, state government, businesses and event organizers have all taken steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

There have been over 7,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of Tuesday. There have also been 121 deaths.

That includes 160 confirmed cases in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The first Illinois resident, a Chicago woman in her 60s, has died form the virus, the IDPH said Tuesday.

“The virus is here in Illinois. While it may not be in your community now, we anticipate it will be eventually,” IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said.

There have been no confirmed cases in Monroe County, but Monroe County Health Department Administrator John Wagner said two younger local residents are currently in voluntary self-quarantine after having recently returned from studying abroad. Neither of these residents have exhibited coronavirus symptoms, Wagner stressed.

Additionally, one elderly resident from Monroe County has a test pending through a St. Louis hospital.

“We screen potential individuals that we receive from calls from a medical provider and then pass the information on to the Illinois Department of Public Health, who determines if they meet testing requirements,” Wagner explained. “If they do, we then coordinate with a hospital to perform specimen samples and ship to an IDPH lab. There are now private labs that doctors can refer patients directly to for testing.”

Nearby St. Clair County has two confirmed cases. The two people who have the virus are women in the 60s and 70s who recently returned form international travel.

COVID-19 originated in China and has since spread to countries like Italy, France, Spain and Germany.

There have been over 200,000 cases of the illness worldwide, with over 8,000 deaths.

The World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic on March 11, meaning it has “worldwide spread.”

The last time the WHO declared a pandemic was for the H1N1 flu in 2009.

One of the most impactful steps that has been taken is the cancellations, postponements and losings of many institutions and ban on large gatherings.

Following the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced that all gatherings of 50 or more people in Illinois must be cancelled.

That applies to gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, private clubs and theaters. It does not apply to grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, gas stations, banks or shelters at this point.

President Donald Trump on Monday advised that everyone avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people for the next 15 days.

Until further notice, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Monroe County Courthouse will be closed to the public effective at 4:30 pm today, end of business day, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The county offices can still be contacted through phone or email. You can find that information at monroecountyil.gov.

“Beginning on Wednesday, March 18 and continuing indefinitely, Schnucks is reserving the first hour of each day – from 6 AM to 7 AM – for shopping by seniors aged 60 and above, and for those who are most at risk of COVID-19.”

In Illinois, restrictions include all bars and restaurants being closed to the public for dine-in options. Those businesses may remain open for food delivery, drive-through and curbside pickup services only.

Pictured, Uncle John’s RRR Bar short order cook Nico Camerrota hands a hamburger order to George Obernagel in downtown Waterloo. Obernagel was picking up the order for the editorial staff of the Republic-Times on election night. It was the first evening of state-mandated curbside pick-up and delivery for local restaurants due to the coronavirus. (Kermit Constantine photo)

Individuals can still go into the lobby area for walk-up and pickup of food and drink. But self-service is banned.

Pritzker announced that order Sunday.

“This is another hard step to take. I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state. But we must do everything we can to safeguard the health of the citizens of Illinois, and that requires this urgent action,” Pritzker said. “This is not a joke.”

For a list of Monroe County businesses offering the currently approved dining options, see our Community Calendar on page 6B of this week’s newspaper.

In addition to businesses, all Illinois schools are closed until at least March 30. That includes all non-public and pre-kindergarten schools.

Pritzker said he understood “the gravity of the situation” when announcing the order, but said it is “the right thing to do to protect students and their families.”

All school sports are postponed or canceled because of that order.

“I don’t agree with everything our governor does, but I do believe the intentions are good,” Waterloo Superintendent Brian Charron said Monday after noting the district plans to feed and educate students as much as possible during the closure. “This grows more and more scary with every new piece of information we get. I’m glad we’re doing things to keep our community safe. I’d rather overreact than underreact at this point.”

Another government-run service, driver-services facilities will be closed until March 31. That includes the facility in Waterloo. Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle transactions and other transactions and document filings will be extended 30 days.

In Waterloo, the city announced Monday that it is suspending all disconnections for non-payment for its utility customers. It is also waiving the penalty for late payment of bills due April 5 and encouraging citizens to use the drop boxes outside city hall for payments.

Among the first places to close or implement restrictions were senior sites because older people and individuals with severe medical conditions are more susceptible to COVID-19.

The Waterloo and Columbia senior centers have canceled all gatherings.

Oak Hill canceled its Soup and Pie Supper scheduled for March 25 and its Alzheimer’s support group that was going to meet March 26.

Garden Place Senior living in Waterloo and Columbia is restricting visitors, as only staff and physical therapists are allowed into the facility. Its upcoming fish fry was also canceled.

Cedarhurst of Waterloo is also restricting access to residents, with limited visitation granted under special circumstances or if deemed medically necessary.

Integrity Healthcare of Columbia has implemented an all-visitor restriction and begun screening staff members prior to work.

All visitation at the Monroe County Jail is cancelled except for legal counsel. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department asks that those who come to post bond for an inmate please come alone and not if you have any symptoms of the flu.

“Our goal is to limit any exposure of COVID-19 to our personnel, especially given the services we provide,” the MCSD stated in a press release.

Like Garden Place’s fish fry, many local events have been postponed or canceled.

A St. Patrick’s Parade set for this past Sunday in downtown Waterloo was postponed to September due to coronavirus concerns.

The Waterloo Chamber of Commerce postponed its annual dinner that was set for March 19 at Annbriar. No makeup date has been announced.

The Waterloo VFW canceled its March 20 fish fry and, but it will over pickup on March 27.

Morrison-Talbott Library in Waterloo has temporarily suspended all program events, including story times, Little Movers, Page Turners and youth book clubs.

Columbia Public Library has suspended all programs, with the exception of its free AARP tax preparation program, through the end of March.

The Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School Gala on Saturday at Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo went ahead as planned.

First National Bank of Waterloo and State Bank of Waterloo also announced that the lobbies at all branches are closed. Drive-up services remain open.

The local University of Illinois Extension Office, which operates out of the Monroe County Annex at 901 Illinois Avenue in Waterloo, said it is restricting all large gatherings.

All Maurice’s stores, including in Waterloo, will be closed for at least two weeks.

“As we continue to monitor and react to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Illinois has proactively adopted a policy restricting events with more than 50 attendees until further notice,” extension director Amy Cope stated in an email. “In addition, we will also yield to the CDC’s advice of discouraging any events or meetings where the majority of participants are considered high-risk.”

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Columbia canceled a rummage sale scheduled for March 21.

Columbia Mayor Kevin Hutchinson urged residents to limit visits to city hall unless absolutely necessary, encouraged people to support local restaurants by placing carry-out orders and said at-risk individuals can contact city hall for assistance obtaining medication or groceries.

“Columbia is a strong community,” he said, adding “I think we will get through this better than most. Let’s show them how strong we are.”

The Monroe County YMCA south of Columbia has closed until March 29. Call

Also, Hope Christian Church announced it will be offering free childcare for health care professionals and first responders.

It will not be hosting church services, however, to comply with Pritzker’s order.

Similarly, all Catholic churches in the area have suspended public masses until April 6, but that date is open to reevaluation.

Other local churches have suspended non-service related activities.

State Rep. Nathan Reitz (D-Steeleville), is sharing information on assistance offered by state agencies to help local small business owners facing hardship due to the planned closures of restaurants and other businesses.

“When we support local small businesses, we are helping a family keep a roof over their head and put food on the table,” said Reitz. “Local small business owners and their families will be hurting in the coming weeks due to a loss of business with the mandatory closures of bars, restaurants and other establishments, so I am working to connect them with resources that could help ease the burden during this difficult time.”

Reitz is highlighting the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Visit the SBA website by clicking here or call Reitz’s office at 618-282-7284.

Across the river in St. Louis, there are four confirmed cases of coronavirus.

For our other recent articles on the coronavirus, click here and click here.