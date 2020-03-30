County commissioner Schultheis dies

Ron Schultheis

Monroe County Commissioner Ron Schultheis of rural Fults passed away Monday following a lengthy health battle. He was 68.

“Please keep his wife Sue, his daughters and their spouses, grandchildren, and siblings in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Monroe County Clerk Jonathan McLean stated in an official news release late Monday afternoon.”On behalf of everyone at the Monroe County Courthouse, I would like to thank Ron Schultheis for his public service. I can tell you that every officeholder in Monroe County enjoyed working with him and he was respected by all. He loved Monroe County and always wanted the best for everyone who lives here. He will be deeply missed.”

Funeral arrangements and a celebration of life date are pending.

The public is welcome to send letters and sympathy cards to the county clerk’s office. The letters and cards will be forwarded to the Schultheis family. Please address envelopes to the Family of Ronald Schultheis, c/o Monroe County Clerk, 100 S. Main Street, Waterloo, IL 62298.

Schultheis, a native of Boxtown, who retired from Monroe County Electric Cooperative after working 41 years as an electrical lineman, was elected to the county board as a Republican in 2018.

He had been unable to attend most county board meetings in recent months to a lingering health issue, participating remotely instead.