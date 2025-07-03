Man jumps into canal near East Carondelet

Republic-Times- July 2, 2025

Multiple area fire departments were paged about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday after witnesses reported a white male in a basketball jersey jump into a canal from Water Street just north of Godin Avenue between East Carondelet and Cahokia Heights.

Just as Columbia Fire Department personnel were en route with a john boat and drone to assist the Prairie du Pont Fire Department, it was reported that the male jumper was located on the shoreline and was conscious and breathing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Phantom Festival rides into Rocher

July 2, 2025

Wednesday fire call in Columbia

July 2, 2025

Local ties to bank fraud case

July 2, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web