Man jumps into canal near East Carondelet

Multiple area fire departments were paged about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday after witnesses reported a white male in a basketball jersey jump into a canal from Water Street just north of Godin Avenue between East Carondelet and Cahokia Heights.

Just as Columbia Fire Department personnel were en route with a john boat and drone to assist the Prairie du Pont Fire Department, it was reported that the male jumper was located on the shoreline and was conscious and breathing.