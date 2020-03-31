Ronald Schultheis | Obituary

Ronald Schultheis, 68, born March 21, 1952, in Red Bud, died March 30, 2020, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

Ronnie retired in 2014 from Monroe County Electric where he was a lineman for 41 years and member of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 309. He served the Monroe County community as a member of the Monroe County Zoning Board of Appeals for five years, a member of the Monroe County Regional Planning Commission for eight years and in 2017 made the decision to pursue a dream of running for a county office. In Nov. 2018, he was elected as a Republican member of the Monroe County Board of Commissioners. Ronnie was proud of his Monroe County roots and believed that he needed to help protect the community of Monroe County to the best of his ability so that future generations would know and love the community he loved so much.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Suzanne (Sauer), daughters Leanne (James) Arnold, Andrea (JP) Childers, grandchildren Caroline and Claire Arnold, Will and Adelyn Childers, siblings Kenneth (Sandra) Schultheis, Donald Schultheis, Doris (Steve) Mosbacher, Robert (Karen) Schultheis, mother-in-law LaVerne Sauer, brothers-in-law Thomas (Joan) Sauer, Daniel Sauer, sister-in-law Lynne Clark, many cousins, family and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Charles and Laverne (Prange) Schultheis and father-in-law Charles Sauer.

In the current environment of social distancing, which goes against everything he loved, the family would like to honor him in a unique way. Please join if you can for a drive through visitation at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Waterloo from 2-7 p.m. April 3. Please enter at the east entrance and the exit will be the west gate of the fairgrounds. The family appreciates your support as they formulate a way to honor his memory and share their grief with the community, family and friends.

Private funeral service and burial will be held on a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Monroe County Historical Society; St John’s Fults Cemetery; or Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Memorials and/or expressions of sympathy can be mailed to Quernheim Funeral Home to the attention of ‘Ron Schutheis Family’ and will be handled appropriately.

Arrangements by Quernheim Funeral Home.