Vernell L. Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Vernell L. Rippelmeyer, (nee Schneider), 91, of Waterloo, died March 28, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born Aug. 22, 1928, in Valmeyer, daughter of the late Fred H. and Elenora (nee Mehrtens) Schneider.

She is a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children Dennis (Janet) Rippelmeyer, David Rippelmeyer, Dale (Kristine) Rippelmeyer, and Tracey (Dan) Schmieg; grandchildren Laurie (Mike) Conrad, Brett (Lindsay) Rippelmeyer, Aaron (Michelle) Rippelmeyer, Jason (Chelsea) Rippelmeyer, and Kendra (Justin) Jatho; seven great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters Robert (Gloria) Schneider, Marlene Schneider, Marvin Schneider, and Sharon Schneider; sister-in-law Ann Schneider; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Vernell is preceded in death by her husband Melvin W. Rippelmeyer; sisters and brothers Marian Westholt, Glen Schneider, Ronald Schneider, Willard Schneider, and Joan Schneider; daughter-in-law Linda Rippelmeyer; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Ray Westholt, Donna Schneider, and Nadine Schneider.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul United Church of Christ or Oak Hill Activity Fund.

Private family services will be held with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Quernheim Funeral Home.