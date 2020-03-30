Thomas G. Knight | Obituary

Thomas G. Knight, 72, of Waterloo, died March 27, 2020, in Belleville. He was born Oct. 5, 1947, in Queens, N.Y., son of the late George Walter and Frances (nee Bodwick) Knight.

Thomas was a US Air Force Veteran in Vietnam and earned the Airman’s Medal.

He is survived by his children Tracy Knight, Susan (Patrick) Etheridge, and Melissa (James) Gregson; grandchildren Hannah Frances, Joshua Thomas, and Isabel Rylee; sisters Christine (James) Drost, Mary (Mark) Costello, and Maureen (William) Sapienza; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his brother Paul Knight.

Private services will be held.

Thomas will be cremated and then buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.