Norman D. Hern | Obituary

Norman D. Hern, AKA Dennis the Menace, 79, of Waterloo, died March 23, 2020, in Arnold, Mo. He was born Feb. 19, 1941, in St. Louis, son of the late Norman C. and Marian E. (nee Hite) Hern.

Norman was an avid sportsman.

He is survived by his children Robert E. Hern, Mark A. (Kara) Hern, Michael D. (Jean) Hern and Jennifer (Nick) Quebedbeax; grandchildren Samantha Hern, Steven Hern, Grace Hern, Demarco Quebedeaux, Ashton Quebedeaux, Emma Hern, Lydia (Alejandro) Contreras, Lanae Hern, Luke Hern, Claire Hern, Gabi Hern, Jill Mueller, and Christopher Mueller; great-grandchild Vanna Reed; sisters Sandra (John) Bicklein, Mary (Joseph) Limpert, Joyce (Dante) Scaccianoce, Jean Scheiber and Laura (Earl) Dotson; his #1 girl Betty Mueller; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his son James Brian Hern.

Private services will be held.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Heart Association or Donor’s Choice.