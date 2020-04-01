Bertha L. Washausen | Obituary

Bertha L. Washausen (nee Wild), 98, of Waterloo, went home to be with the Lord March 31, 2020, in Waterloo. Her daughters were by her side. Bertha was born April 14, 1921, in Burksville, daughter of the late Daniel and Catherine (nee Keck) Wild Sr.

She loved her children unconditionally, guiding them, raising them in a Christian home and always being there for them. She was a devout Christian. She was not only our mother, she was our best friend. Her greatest joy was her family. Bertha enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening and babysitting for her family.

She worked for Garcia Real Estate, was a member of Smithton Sportsman’s Club Auxiliary and was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo.

She is survived by her children Judith Gipson, Janet Steibel, Joyce (Dennis) Pfeffer and James (Sharon) Washausen; grandchildren Jeff Steibel, Karen (Lenny) Schwarze, Neal (Heather) Gipson, Gina (Jerry) Hiller, Michael Washausen, John (Christine) Pfeffer, Todd Steibel and Jason Washausen; 12 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchild; step grandchildren; and step great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Bertha is preceded in death by her husband Raymond F. Washausen; brother Dan Wild, Jr.; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Hilda and John Washausen and Anton and Laura Roider; and son-in-law Frank Gipson.

Private family services will be held.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo, Burksville Cemetery or Donor’s Choice.