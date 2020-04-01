Robert L. Remick | Obituary

Robert Lee Remick, 86, of Red Bud, died March 30, 2020, at Red Bud Regional Hospital, Red Bud.

He was born to the late George E. and Vernell M. (nee Nuetzel) Remick on May 24, 1933 in O’Fallon.

He married Bonnie Agnew on April 19, 1958, at St Paul’s United Church of Christ Church in Belleville, she survives.

He owned and operated Remick Hardware Store in Belleville, Illinois for 54 years.

Robert was the founder and past president of Automobiles Collectors Club of Greater Belleville Area. He was a member of the Power Squadron and enjoyed flying model airplanes.

He was in the Army and served in Panama during the Korean War.

He is survived by children Ramona (Doug) Degado of Red Bud, Cynthia (Rick) Chapman of New Athens, Chris Remick of Red Bud and Brian (Melinda) Remick of Red Bud; sister Harriet (Richard) Cluster of Georgetown, Texas; grandchildren Erin Chapman, Jessica Chapman, Emily (Jeff) Blind, Katie Remick, Alycia Remick, Cassy Remick, Tyler Remick and Amanda (Eric) Drew; great-granddaughter: Scarlett Drew; many nieces, nephews, cousins and criends

He was preceded in death by daughter Allison Remick.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Marcus Cemetery in Red Bud, with Rev. Cory Hartz officiating.

Memorials contributions can be made in Robert’s memory to Garden Place Activity Fund and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud.