Richard E. Waite | Obituary

Richard E. Waite, 88 of Waterloo, passed away peacefully at his home March 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on Dec. 18, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, he was the son of Clarence and Nellie Waite, (nee White) and they precede him in death. Richard married his wife, Shirley Waite (nee Bartels) on May 11, 1957 in Belleville and she precedes him in death.

Richard was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and his beloved dog, Cody. He enjoyed using his tablet, playing guitar, going camping and fishing. He also loved watching westerns. Even though he was a quiet man, he was a wonderful person to know. Richard proudly served our nation in the United States Army and was a member of IBEW union and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Janet (Larry) May, Karen (Floyd) Erb and Michelle (Leroy) Snow; grandchildren Jennifer May, Lindsay (Doug) Bucklew, Jaime (Nick) Doerr, Brad Erb, Brittany Snow and Brenna Snow; great-grandchildren: Ryker Caldwell, Wyatt Bucklew, Beckett Doerr, Russell Lovingier, Demarcos Snow, Alana Partin and Esmae Partin. Richard also leaves behind many beloved friends.

Richard is also preceded in death by his sister, Pat Wildermuth (nee Waite).