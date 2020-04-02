Robert Jennings | Obituary

Robert L. “Rob” Jennings, 57, of Waterloo, died April 1, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 27, 1962, in Canton.

Rob coached Muskets Red Bud Football and Waterloo Youth Wrestling Club, and was a volunteer assistant for Waterloo High School football and wrestling teams.

He is survived by his wife Julia Jennings (nee Lyons); children Jackson Jennings and Maxwell Jennings; parents Robert and Carolyn (nee Bordwine) Jennings; sisters Sue Jennings and Kathy Jennings; brother Brady (Alysia) Jennings; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Waterloo High School Football Program or Waterloo High School Wrestling Program.