Paul A. Wortmann | Obituary

Paul A. Wortmann, 75 of Columbia, died April 2, 2020, at Freeburg Care Center. He was born July 5, 1944, in Red Bud, son of the late Alvin and Arline (nee Meyer) Wortmann. He was married to Martha (nee Bruns) Wortmann, who survives him. They were married Oct. 28, 1967, in St. Charles, Mo.

Paul had served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He had served several terms and was a past Board President for the Columbia Unit #4 School Board, was a member of the Waterloo Masonic Lodge # 787 AF and AM (50 yr. member), American Legion Post 581, Columbia, Columbia Gymnastic Association, Columbia Sportsman’s Club, and Columbia Jaycees. Paul was raised as a member of the Zion U.C. of C., St. Joe, and later was a member of St. Paul U.C. of C., Columbia. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and playing cards.

Surviving are two sons, Joseph P. Wortmann and Timothy B. (Cara) Wortmann of Birmingham, Ala.; daughter Rebecca L. (Michael) Mills of Columbia; grandchildren Sydney, Kathryn, Gabriel, Brian and Ethan Wortmann and Brandon and Mason Mills; sister Ellen (Charles) Juelfs of Columbia; along with other relatives and friends.

A memorial service and celebration of Paul’s life will be held at future date to be announced.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul U.C. of C., Columbia or, Zion U.C. of C., St. Joe.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.