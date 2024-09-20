Virginia M. C. Stapleton | Obituary

Screenshot

Virginia May Caroline “Ginny” Stapleton (nee Reinbold), 82, of Red Bud, died Sept. 19, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville. She was born June 17, 1942, in Waterloo.

Surviving are her children Scott (Terri) Dilley of Red Bud and Stacia (Darren) Washausen of Louisville, Ky.; grandchildren Paige (Derek) Liefer, Mackenzie Dilley, Taylor (Brenden) Stellhorn and Addison Dilley and Britt (Sean) Boyle and Andrew Washausen; great-grandchildren Miles, Corbin and Jonah Liefer and Declan and Levi Boyle; brother William “Butch” (Patricia) Reinbold; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Ginny is preceded in death by her parents William and Rena (nee Harris) Reinbold; brother Kenneth Reinbold; and sisters Marion Dilley, Betty Ogle, Dorothy Stephens and Jean Driver.

Visitation is 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at he funeral home.

Interment will immediately follow at Waterloo City Cemetery in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to donor’s choice.