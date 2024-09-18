Roy L. Williams | Obituary

Roy Lee Williams, 71, of Millstadt, died surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 14, 2024, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis. He was born Nov. 16, 1952, in Nashville, Tenn.

Roy was a member of the First Baptist Church, Columbia. He also served his community as a member of the Millstadt Consolidated School District 160 School Board and the Millstadt Optimist Club. Roy retired in 2013 from Dave Sinclair Ford after 25 years of service. He was an avid cook and a loving Papaw to his grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling to the beach, spending time with his Westies (Buffy and Lexi) and watching classic black and white films.

Surviving are his wife, Marcia (nee Buettner) Williams of Millstadt, whom he married on June, 18, 1982; son Alexander Lee (Jacqui) Williams; daughter Katherine (Bruce Bailey) Williams; grandchildren Daniel Williams, Cullen Williams, Tierney Williams and Magnolia Williams-Bailey; nieces Amy (Brian Niere) Tapley and Sarah (Phil) Caravia; nephews Jakob Combs, and Jordan Combs; cousin Ann Mayo; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Archie Lee and Juanita (nee Polston) Williams and sisters Gayle (Claude “Al”) Tapley and Joanne (J. F.) Combs.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at First Baptist Church, Columbia.

A memorial service will be held following visitation at the church with Pastor Jonathan Peters officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to First Baptist Church, Columbia.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.