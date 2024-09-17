Jack R. “Ray” Hayes, 86, of Waterloo, died Sept. 16, 2024, in Waterloo. He was born March 11, 1938, in East St. Louis.

Jack “Ray” was a member of Teamsters Local 100.

He is survived by his children Gary (Robin) Hayes, Lisa Rhodes and Tricia (Darrel) Headrick; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Jack is preceded in death by his wife Judith A. Hayes (nee Nuesel); daughter Karen Sweet; son Keith “Kedo” Hayes; parents Raymond F. and Marjorie (nee Smithson) Hayes; brothers Gerry Hayes and Richard “Dickie” Hayes; sister Carol Marini; and half brother Bob Hayes.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 18 and 8-10 a.m. Sept. 19 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Sept. 19 at the funeral home with Pastor Brian Downs officiating.

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital; and Helping Strays.