Jeannine L. Schaffer | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 17, 2024

Jeannine L. Schaffer, 88, of Columbia, died Sept. 15, 2024, at Bria of Columbia. She was born Dec. 29, 1935, in rural Millstadt,.

Jeannine was a retired police dispatcher with the Columbia Police Department. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan. Her greatest passion in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her pride and joy, as was her dog Mimi.

Surviving are her husband of 70 years Ray E. Schaffer. They were married on June 26, 1954; children Linda (Tim) Roarty, Sandy Newland, Kent (Valerie) Schaffe, and Scott (Maura) Schaffer; grandchildren Liz (Bryan) Chappell, Kait (Terren) Hudson, Cheyanne Newland, Kelly (Liz) Schaffer, Kristen Schaffer, Kendra (Derek) Gregory, Alicia (Nick) Overbey, Ashley (Rick) Rabe, Alex (Kayle) Catlett, Claire Schaffer and Sam Schaffer; great-grandchildren, Nash, Ace, Grace, Addison, Kamren, Lexie, Easton, Kason, Kade, Lucy, Dexter, Abraham and Benjamin; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Wanda (nee Newton) Keck and brother Gene Keck.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Helping Strays of Monroe County, Columbia. 

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.

