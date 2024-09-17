Charlotte M. Hoock | Obituary

Charlotte M. Hoock (nee Schmidt), 75, of Columbia, died Sept. 15, 2024, at her residence. She was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Belleville.

Charlotte was retired from the Social Security Administration. She was a trustee for Miles Cemetery in Monroe County, where she was actively involved. Charlotte enjoyed woodworking and sewing.

Surviving are her husband of 20 years David L. Hoock; step-daughter, Kelly DuClos; sister Linda (Jon) Kessler; nieces Natascha Wolman and Jamey Hempken; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her step-son Keith Hoock; father Orville Schmidt; mother Josephine Schmidt (nee Ritter); brothers Kenneth Schmidt and Orville Schmidt; and nephew Kenny Schmidt.

Private family interment will be held in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Miles Cemetery Association in Monroe County.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.