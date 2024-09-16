Steven R. ‘Lefty’ Ruhmann | Obituary

Steven R. “Lefty” Ruhmann, 72, of Waterloo, died Sept. 14, 2024, in Shiloh. He was born Nov. 17, 1951, in Belleville.

He was a member of St. Michael Church – Paderborn, Massey Collectors of Illinois and Smithton Senior Center.

It would make Steve “Lefty” smile for you come together, share stories, play a game of euchre, raise a beer or a glass of Jack Daniels, and celebrate the memories you have of him.

He is survived by his wife Diane Ruhmann (nee Buettner); brothers and sisters Juleene Weilbacher, Eilene (Charles) Curran, Brother Tom Ruhmann OMI, Wayne (Sandra) Ruhmann, John Ruhmann, and Mary (Craig) Althoff; sister-in-law Thelma “Peggy” Ruhmann; brothers-in-law Kenny (Janice) Buettner and Don (Peggy) Buettner; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; great-great-nieces; great-great-nephews; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph J. and Rosanna M. (nee Hemmer) Ruhmann; brothers Ralph W. Ruhmann and Stanley (Judith) Ruhmann; brother-in-law Kenneth Weilbacher; sisters-in-law Gail and Elizabeth Ruhmann; nephews Richard Ruhmann and Nick Althoff; and great-nephews Nathan Weilbacher and Adam Goessling.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 20 and 8-9:15 a.m. Sept. 21, 2024 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at St. Michael Church – Paderborn in Waterloo with Father Jim Voelker and Father Clyde Grogan officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Kidney Foundation; St. Michael’s Cemetery Fund; or Donor’s Choice.