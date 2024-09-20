Mildred H. Peters | Obituary

Mildred H. Peters (nee Ward), 91, of Dupo, formerly of Cahokia, born June 12, 1933, in Wappapello, Mo., died Sept. 18, 2024, at Oak Hill in Waterloo.

Mildred was retired from the Cahokia Senior High School. She was involved with the Ainad Shrine along with her husband, Albert. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan and loved gardening and cooking. However, most of all she loved being with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Dennis (Debbie) Peters of Bonne Terre, Mo., Danny (Christine) Peters of Columbia, David (Sheila) Peters of Glen Carbon and Debbie (David) Reichert of Dupo; brother Larry (Mary) Ward of St. Louis, Mo.; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Peters; parents Floyd and Lorene (nee Hallbert) Ward Sr.; brother Floyd Ward Jr.; sister Betty Townsend; and a granddaughter Kristen Reichert.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 24, 2024, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Baker officiating.

Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.