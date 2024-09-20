Mildred H. Peters | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 20, 2024

Mildred H. Peters (nee Ward), 91, of Dupo, formerly of Cahokia, born June 12, 1933, in Wappapello, Mo., died Sept. 18, 2024, at Oak Hill in Waterloo.

Mildred was retired from the Cahokia Senior High School. She was involved with the Ainad Shrine along with her husband, Albert. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan and loved gardening and cooking. However, most of all she loved being with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Dennis (Debbie) Peters of Bonne Terre, Mo., Danny (Christine) Peters of Columbia, David (Sheila) Peters of Glen Carbon and Debbie (David) Reichert of Dupo; brother Larry (Mary) Ward of St. Louis, Mo.; 11 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, cousin and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband Albert Peters; parents Floyd and Lorene (nee Hallbert) Ward Sr.;  brother Floyd Ward Jr.; sister Betty Townsend; and a granddaughter Kristen Reichert.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 24, 2024, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.  

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Baker officiating.  

Burial will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.  

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Virginia M. C. Stapleton | Obituary

September 20, 2024

Roy L. Williams | Obituary

September 18, 2024

Jack R. ‘Ray’ Hayes | Obituary

September 17, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web