Sevim Aykent | Obituary

Sevim Aykent (nee Ozanturk) died peacefully on Sept. 20, 2024 in Waterloo.

Sevim was born in Istanbul, Turkey, in 1930. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Dr. Yavuz Aykent.

Sevim’s greatest joy was her family. She loved being a wife, mother, nana and great-nana. All who met Sevim knew her to be the kindest, sweetest person. She enjoyed entertaining and was the “hostess with the mostest.”

She was “famous” for her Turkish baklava. She enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, playing bingo, travelling and sewing. She and her family were thankful for the loving care provided by the Staff at Cedarhurst in Waterloo.

Sevim will be greatly missed by her family and many friends in Turkey, Missouri, Illinois and Florida.

Sevim is survived by her children Serdar (Missy) Aykent, Sevgi (Vern) Kovarik and Nilgün (James) Zahour; her grandchildren Marty (Haley) Kovarik, Jeremy (Megan) Kovarik, John Zahour, Michael (fiancée Lacey Schrand) Zahour and Jennifer Aykent; and her great-grandchildren Theresa, Patrick, Henry and Eleanor Kovarik.

A private service was held at the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: the American Lung Association; or the St. Louis Society for the Blind.