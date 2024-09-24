Jeffrey D. Hargiss | Obituary

Jeffrey D. Hargiss, 60, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly on Sept. 20, 2024. He was born Sept. 17, 1964, in Kokomo, Ind. to Nancy and David Hargiss.

He graduated from Northwestern High School in 1983. After high school, he served in the United States Air Force for 10 years and achieved the rank of sergeant with medals of commendation and joint meritorious unit awards.

He joined Anheuser-Busch April 14, 1997, where he was the senior manager of cybersecurity for North America.

His main hobby was N scale trains and building layouts. He was also a magician, musician, beekeeper and collected John Deere tractors. He represented the USAF on the Anheuser-Busch float in 2011.

He is a past Master Councilor of the Order of DeMolay, member of Northwestern Marching Band and Boy Scouts of America. He served as a volunteer deputy sheriff in Kern County, Calif., and was a volunteer with Monroe County EMS. He was a ham radio operator.

Jeffrey is survived by mother Nancy Hargiss (nee Reynolds), sister Cherie Kilty and several cousins. He is also survived by childhood friend Brian Wright and family. He will be sorely missed by co-workers at AB and the community at Lake Ronnie.

He is preceded in death by his father David K. Hargiss and grandparents Iva and Wilbur Reynolds and William and Bessie Lou Hargiss.

Visitation is 2-4 p.m. Sept. 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 28 at South Mound Cemetery in New Castle, Ind., with Pastor Jon Palmer officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Folds of Honor.