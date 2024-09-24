Charles K. Bergmann Sr. | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 24, 2024

Charles K. Bergmann Sr., 77, of Columbia, died Sept. 20, 2024, in Excelsior Springs, Mo.. He was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Belleville.

Charles was a member of Waterloo Sportsmans Club and IBEW local 309. He is retired from Ameren Illinois.

He is survived by his children Charles “Chuck” (Tina) Bergmann Jr. and Chad (Mandi) Bergmann; grandchildren Brent (Jenna) Bergmann, Alex (Lauren) Bergmann, Mikayla Bergmann and Jacob Bergmann; step-grandchildren Jarold Waters, Mckinley Waters, Jennifer Waters, Jessica Waters, Maddy Waters and Taylor Gardner; great-grandchildren Journie Bergmann and Charlotte Bergmann; sister Shirley Bergmann; sisters-in-law Carol Bergmann, Mary Bergmann and Betty Vollmer; brother-in-law Ken Schneider; and dear friends Debbie Keim and family.

He is preceded in death by his wife Linda Bergmann (nee Vollmer); parents Charles and Esther (nee Taake) Bergmann; in-laws Ed and Ag Vollmer; and brothers Ben Bergmann and Gene Bergmann.

Visitation 4-7 p.m. Sept. 25 and 9-10 a.m. Sept. 26 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation Sept. 26 at the funeral home with Pastor Jonathan Bangera officiating.

Interment will immediately follow at St. Paul Evangelical Cemetery in Columbia.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or Shriner’s Hospice for Children.

