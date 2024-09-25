Richard J. Madden | Obituary

Richard J. Madden, SMSgt, USAF, Ret., 79, of Aviston, died Sept. 23, 2024, at his home. He was born July 26, 1945, in St. Louis, a son of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Troutman) Madden.

After growing up in Waterloo, Richard joined the United States Air Force. A proud patriot and Vietnam War veteran, Richard dedicated 20 years of his life to serving his country and retired in 1984 with the distinguished rank of Senior Master Sergeant at Scott Air Force Base.

Following his military career, Richard continued his work at Scott Air Force Base before moving to Huntsville, Ala., where he applied his expertise as a communications operations engineer at NASA. During his time with NASA, he supported numerous space shuttle and satellite launches and worked on international missions with the European Space Agency.

Richard was a man of many passions and a former member of the American Legion in Dayton, Tenn. An avid hunter and fisherman finding peace and joy in the wilderness, his love for the outdoors was unparalleled, and he spent countless hours hunting and fishing across Illinois, Tennessee, and Alabama.

A dedicated community leader, he was a former t-ball coach and Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader across multiple Air Force communities. Above all, his grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he treasured every moment spent with them.

Richard leaves behind his loving wife of 57 years, Carol Madden (nee Ackerman) of Aviston, whom he married Aug. 20, 1967, in Augusta, Ga.; son Christopher (Tammy) Madden of Trenton; grandchildren Sean, Emma and Cael Madden; siblings Kathie (Richard) Trent, Annette (David) Debourge and Anna Juelfs, all of Waterloo; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce Braun of Shreveport, La., Michael Riley of Waterloo, Joanne Beck of Powell, Tenn., and Wanda Ackerman of Powell, Tenn.; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his cherished daughter, Angela Marie Madden (June 13, 2024); sisters Carolyn Braun and Nancy Riley; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Cassie (nee Wray) Ackerman.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held in Aviston where his memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Memorials in honor of Richard may be made to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th Street. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at mossfuneralhome.com.