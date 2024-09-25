Eldon A. Roider | Obituary

Eldon A. Roider, 89, of Columbia, died Sept. 25, 2024, in Columbia. He was born March 14, 1935, in Red Bud.

Eldon was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, the former service manager for Erb Equipment and was in the United States Army Reserves.

He is survived by his wife Jo Ann Roider; children Paul Roider and Kay (Gregg) Erb; grandchildren Kaitlyn (Mike) Hesseler, Sarah (Sam) England, Laura (Michael Slaughter) Roider, Heather (Ethan) Dozier and Melissa (Taylor) Fields; great-grandchildren Aiden England, Anna Dozier, Jaxson England and Merrick Hesseler; sister-in-law Ardell Roider; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Eldon is preceded in death by his parents Anton and Marie (nee Gaitsch) Roider; brothers Erwin (Ora), Edwin (Henrietta), Elmer and Earl (Ruby) Roider; sisters Elsie (Edwin) Stadter, Edna (William) Mueller and Erna Roider.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 2 at St. Paul United Church of Christ – Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church.

Interment will immediately follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.