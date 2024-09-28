Russell Day | Obituary

Russell Day, 98, of Columbia, died Sept. 25, 2024, at his residence. He was born Feb. 4, 1926, in Bixby, Mo.

Our 98-year-old Father and PawPaw – one of the last WWII vets – has just been “promoted” and he’s now in Heaven with our Mother. Russ Day was part of the Greatest Generation, and he truly was great. When our Mom saw a picture of what would be her “dream house,” he said, “OK, honey, I’ll build it for you.” And he built it for her, with his own two hands. That’s true love. Dad was at every single one of our events, no matter how cold or rainy. Every single one. A great father, a great husband, a wonderful grandfather, and best friend… he was always there for us. THANK YOU, DAD! He died peacefully in his sleep, in the same house that he built for our Mom.

Russell was a retired civil structural engineer from Scott Air Force Base. Russell enjoyed buying lawn mowers and school buses with his grandson Blake, going to tractor shows, going to the casino, bowling and playing chess. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia and a WW II Navy veteran. Russell and his wife, Patricia, were also members of the Friendship Force of America.

Surviving are his children, Darrell K. (Virginia) Day, Cara L. Day and Todd A. Day, his grandchildren Blake Day, Marissa Day and Destiny De La Rosa, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia K. Day, his parents, John R. and Lola M. (nee Sutterfield) Day, his brother, Kenneth J. “KJ” Day, his sisters, Justine I. Preston, Eva Spinelli, JoAnn Todd and Janice Branson.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sept. 30 and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 1 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia.

A funeral service will follow visitation Oct. 1 at the church with Rev. Jonathan Bangera, officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery in Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.