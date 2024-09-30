Beverly J. Holmen | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 30, 2024

Beverly J. Holmen (nee Snyder), 89, of Waterloo, died Sept. 25, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born May 2, 1935, in Randolph, Iowa.

Beverly was a public grade school teacher for 25 years in three different school districts and she was a committed pastor’s wife for Richard and the churches he served.

She is survived by her children Charles (Diane Lux) Holmen and David (Diane DuMont) Holmen; grandchildren Eric Catalano, Dana Catalano (Scott VanBuren), Sarah (Patrick) Quernheim, Stephanie (Brett) Donjon, Kathryn Holmen and Daniel Holmen; great-grandchildren Trinitee, Emma, Triton, Isaac, Genevieve, Abraham, Baylon, Josephine, Esther and Theodore; sister Lynn Babylon; brothers-in-law James (Lyleen), Robert (Patricia), Donald and John Riley (Betty) Holmen; sisters-in-law Jean Schnabel and Lynn Babylon.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Richard C. Holmen; parents Howard and Marie (nee Bateman) Snyder; brother-in-law Delmar Schnabe; and sister-in-law Loretta Holmen.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 5 and 9 a.m. until time of service Oct. 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard Crook officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: First Baptist Church of Fremont, Neb.; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Russell Day | Obituary

September 28, 2024

Eldon A. Roider | Obituary

September 25, 2024

Richard J. Madden | Obituary

September 25, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web