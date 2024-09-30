Beverly J. Holmen | Obituary

Beverly J. Holmen (nee Snyder), 89, of Waterloo, died Sept. 25, 2024, in Waterloo. She was born May 2, 1935, in Randolph, Iowa.

Beverly was a public grade school teacher for 25 years in three different school districts and she was a committed pastor’s wife for Richard and the churches he served.

She is survived by her children Charles (Diane Lux) Holmen and David (Diane DuMont) Holmen; grandchildren Eric Catalano, Dana Catalano (Scott VanBuren), Sarah (Patrick) Quernheim, Stephanie (Brett) Donjon, Kathryn Holmen and Daniel Holmen; great-grandchildren Trinitee, Emma, Triton, Isaac, Genevieve, Abraham, Baylon, Josephine, Esther and Theodore; sister Lynn Babylon; brothers-in-law James (Lyleen), Robert (Patricia), Donald and John Riley (Betty) Holmen; sisters-in-law Jean Schnabel and Lynn Babylon.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Richard C. Holmen; parents Howard and Marie (nee Bateman) Snyder; brother-in-law Delmar Schnabe; and sister-in-law Loretta Holmen.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 5 and 9 a.m. until time of service Oct. 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Richard Crook officiating.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: First Baptist Church of Fremont, Neb.; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.