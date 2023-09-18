Virginia L. Parker | Obituary

Virginia L. Parker (nee Valerius), 80, of New Athens, died Sept. 16, 2023, in Belleville. She was born Aug. 26, 1943, in Belleville.

She was a member of St. Augustine Church – Hecker, former member of Smithton Senior Citizens, retired from the tax department at St. Clair County Farm Bureau.

She is survived by her children Jeff (Teresa) Parker and Carol Parker (Michael Herich); grandchildren Eric (fiance Monica Sheets) Parker, Ryan Parker, Alicia (Justin) Smith, Valaurie (Joe) Bruggeman, Jacob (Lori) Parker and Vivianne Herich; great-grandchildren Blake, Reed, Nolan and Wyatt Parker and Nellie Smith; step-grandchildren Allison (Lino) Venditti and Phil (Becca) Herich; step-great-grandchildren Gwendolyn and Mabel Herich and Ryann and Phoenix Sprinkle; nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Virgil E. Parkers and parents Virgil and Margaret (nee Edelmann) Valerius.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 18 and 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 19 at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker with Father Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will be at St. Augustine Cemetery in Hecker.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hospice of Southern Illinois; or donor’s choice.