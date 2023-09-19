Martin W. Roider | Obituary

Martin William Roider, 76, of Waterloo, died Sept. 18, 2023, in Waterloo, surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 4, 1947, on Floraville Road in Waterloo to the late Anton George and Laura (nee Washausen) Roider. Martin was a retired registered nurse. He spent twenty-three years as the nursing coordinator at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital before moving to Family Hospice in Belleville. He served in the United States Navy as an aerospace medical technician and performed sea air rescue from Midway Island. Throughout the years he owned several small businesses including a music store in Waterloo, a stained-glass shop in Columbia and Radio Shack in Waterloo. In his spare time, you could find Martin giving music lessons throughout the county and as an acting member of several bands that performed for numerous weddings and engagements.

Martin was a member of Hope Christian Church, Columbia, and was active in many church committees and small groups. He loved gardening, stained glass, traveling, holidays – especially Christmas – and meals with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Manson, whom he married June 1, 1968, in Columbia; daughter Angie (Bob) Luetkenhaus of Belleville; son Chris (Kerri) Roider of Columbia; grandchildren Anne and Joseph Luetkenhaus of Belleville, Alex Roider of Anchorage, Alaska, and Blake and Jack of Columbia; brother Leland (Sheila) Roider of Waterloo; sister MaryAnn Bueltemann of Columbia; sister-in-law Karen Manson of North Carolina; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; in-laws George and Anne Manson; brother Virgil Roider; and brothers-in-law Gary Bueltemann and Donald Manson.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. until time of service Sept. 22 at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.

A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Shane Adkisson officiating.

Interment will be in the St. Paul Evangelical Burial Park, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Hope Church; and Family Hospice.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home.