Gail M. Gerovac | Obituary

Gail Marie Gerovac (nee Miskovich), 74, of Waterloo, died peacefully on Sept. 13, 2023. Gail was born on Aug. 8, 1949, in Wakefield, Mich., to Steve and Mary Miskovich (nee Grivicich), and they precede her in death.

Gail was born and raised in Wakefield. She was a natural born entertainer and hostess who loved to host dinner parties. She held an open-door policy for her family and friends and was always ready to welcome guests into her home with the biggest smile. Gail was known as a talented interior decorator who created beautiful and memorable table settings and centerpieces. In her free time, she loved traveling and going shopping.

Dear to Gail were her grandchildren’s sporting events, which she faithfully attended and served as their biggest cheerleader. Gail will be remembered with love as a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 54 years, Daniel Gerovac of Waterloo. Daniel and Gail were united in marriage on Aug. 9, 1969, in Wakefield, Mich. Their loving marriage was blessed with three children: Tammy (the late Conrad) Pete of Waterloo, Kellie (Eric) Ebert of Tuscon, Ariz., and Nikki (David) Castle of Waterloo. She is also survived by her siblings Whitey (Gordy) Erickson of Michigan, Lucille (David) Zazeski of Michigan, Janice (Sue) Miskovich of Wisconsin and Cindy (the late Peter) Palm of Michigan; brothers-in-law Tom (Prisilla) Gerovac of Michigan and Rick Gerovac of Wisconsin; grandchildren Austin Gerovac of Waterloo, Blake Pete of Columbia, Isabella Ebert of Phoenix, Ethan Ebert of Tuscon, Chris Pete of Waterloo, and Colton Castle and Nolan Castle, both of Waterloo; great-grandchildren Conrad Gerovac and Owen Gerovac, both of Waterloo, and Brooklynn Cox of Columbia; in addition to extended family and many beloved friends.

She was also preceded in death by her siblings Anna Mae Richards, Margie Jurasin, Steve Miskovich, Kelly Miskovich, Joey Miskovich, Bobby Miskovich, Georgie Miskovich and Clara Miskovich; son-in-law Conrad Pete and her brother-in-law Peter Palm and father- and mother-in-law Frank and Loretta Gerovac (nee Berttagnoli).

Per her wishes, Gail’s body was cremated, and no services are planned at this time.

