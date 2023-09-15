Linda D. Branson | Obituary

Republic-Times- September 15, 2023

Linda D. Branson (nee Beadleston), 82, of Waterloo, died Sept. 13, 2023, in St. Louis. She was born Nov. 1, 1940, in Decatur.

She is survived by her children Carla Hayes, Thomas (Colleen) Hayes and Gregory Hayes; grandchildren Susan (Jack) McMillin, Todd (Stephany) Rick, Rachel (Craig) Proffer, Alyssa Hayes, Jackie (Cadarius) Anderson and  Lucas (Taylor) Hayes; great-grandchildren Maggie McMillin, Bailey and Simon Rick, Olivia and Maria Anderson and Scarlett Hayes; sister Carolyn Holsapple; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Keith W. Branson; son David M. Hayes; parents John Vernon and Virginia Loraine (nee Lehew) Beadleston; and brother-in-law Jerry Holsapple.

Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow at the funeral home with Phil Silsby officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Monroe County Humane Society.

